Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Trimmed by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Avery Dennison worth $56,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 463.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison Price Performance

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average of $182.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

