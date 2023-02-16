Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 279,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.248 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after acquiring an additional 255,596 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 210,689 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 652.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 205,278 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

