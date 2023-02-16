AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Up 13.9% in January

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 397,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 653,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AZZ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 76,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.78. AZZ has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $989.78 million, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.29.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

