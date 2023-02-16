Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $155.66

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.66 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 161.80 ($1.96). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 158.60 ($1.93), with a volume of 272,634 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £500.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

