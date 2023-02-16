Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.50

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.