Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Trimmed by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $100.56. 72,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,987. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

