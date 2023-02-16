Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 30.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

