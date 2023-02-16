Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.32

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $13.20. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 4,104 shares trading hands.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.