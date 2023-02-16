Barclays Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $105.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

