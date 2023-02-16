Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRFH stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 7,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barfresh Food Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.