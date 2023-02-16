Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Up 2.5%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 7,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 11,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Battalion Oil from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
