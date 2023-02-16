Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 57,006 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.65% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,000.

Shares of VRIG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,962. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

