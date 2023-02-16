Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 663 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.83. The company had a trading volume of 190,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.