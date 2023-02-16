Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,587 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,734,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.05.

DKS stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.60. 159,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $138.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

