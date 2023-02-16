Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 967,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $113.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

