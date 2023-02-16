Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.85. 112,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,706. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65.

