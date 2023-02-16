Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,457 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,101,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 308,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $21.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 82,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

