Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VUG traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,827. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

