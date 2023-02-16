Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

