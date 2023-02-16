Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 280.8% during the third quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 181.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EDV traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.06. 147,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,204. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $132.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

