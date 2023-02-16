Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.98 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.47 and its 200-day moving average is $260.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,006,000 after acquiring an additional 180,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Company Profile

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.46.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

