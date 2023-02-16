Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $325.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $8.25 on Thursday, reaching $270.73. 565,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.83.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

