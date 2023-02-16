bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $103.88

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and traded as low as $103.63. bioMérieux shares last traded at $103.63, with a volume of 56 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on bioMérieux from €89.70 ($96.45) to €92.50 ($99.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on bioMérieux from €108.00 ($116.13) to €109.00 ($117.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

