BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reduced their target price on BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 18,074.21% and a negative return on equity of 380.63%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

