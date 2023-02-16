Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Shares of BGI stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

