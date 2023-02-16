Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of BGI stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
About Birks Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.