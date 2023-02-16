Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Bit Origin Price Performance

BTOG stock remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,059. Bit Origin has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.