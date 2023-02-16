BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $294.73 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $294.73 million and approximately $50.74 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $23,743.90 or 0.99998174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00219392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 24,693.77323943 USD and is up 11.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52,228,361.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.