Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 1-Day Volume Hits $258,055.80

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and approximately $258,055.80 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00205824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00097719 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00052164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00056155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.