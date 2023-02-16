BitShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $887,339.35 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. BitShares has a total market cap of $34.44 million and $887,339.35 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008030 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004742 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001841 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

