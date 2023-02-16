Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 20,360 shares trading hands.

Black Iron Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

