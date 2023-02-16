BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded up 0.08 on Thursday, hitting 16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 408,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,319. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.33 and a twelve month high of 21.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is 16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.99.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

