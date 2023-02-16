Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BX opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

