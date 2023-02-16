Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

