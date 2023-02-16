Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91 to $3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of BLMN traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 33.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $260,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

