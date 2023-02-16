Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91 to $3.00 EPS.
Shares of BLMN traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 33.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $260,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $219,000.
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
