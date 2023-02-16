BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00539019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00171567 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00054913 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

