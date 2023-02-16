BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.92 and last traded at C$37.03. 1,334,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 735,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.10.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.92.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

