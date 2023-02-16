BNB Trading Up 1.2% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $48.99 billion and $923.58 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $310.25 or 0.01300094 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,897,997 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,898,226.71503684 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 322.93873706 USD and is up 8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1189 active market(s) with $880,369,866.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

