Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.87.

Boston Beer Trading Down 12.8 %

Boston Beer stock traded down $50.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.45. 370,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,629. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $426.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.10.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

