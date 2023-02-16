Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in January

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bouygues from €43.00 ($46.24) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bouygues from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.50 ($37.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

