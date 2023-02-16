Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 26,055 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $46,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584 shares of company stock worth $90,800. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.96. 238,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,458. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.