Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ROK traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average of $254.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $299.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

