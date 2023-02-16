Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $22.47 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.98. 268,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

