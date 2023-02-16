Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $7.40 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $175.36. The company had a trading volume of 580,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,831. The firm has a market cap of $241.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

