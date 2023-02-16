Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Invests $31.38 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 140,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,758 shares of company stock valued at $32,405,068 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.76. 94,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,019. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

