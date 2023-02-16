Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after buying an additional 388,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of CP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. 92,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,436. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

