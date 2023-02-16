BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (BP.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON: BP.B):

2/16/2023 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 630 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/9/2023 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 650 ($7.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/7/2023 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/7/2023 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 690 ($8.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/7/2023 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 535 ($6.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2023 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2023 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 540 ($6.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/9/2023 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 690 ($8.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/2/2023 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/26/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/20/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Down 2.3 %

LON:BP.B traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 172 ($2.09). 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of £34.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.