BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 650 by Royal Bank of Canada

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 650 ($7.89) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 269.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.38) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock remained flat at GBX 176 ($2.14) during trading hours on Thursday. 1,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 187 ($2.27).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

