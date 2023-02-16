Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.85. 531,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,297. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Braze by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

