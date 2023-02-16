Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF Stock Performance

BRF Company Profile

BRFS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

