Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.50. 27,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 87,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $534.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

